Partnership Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

