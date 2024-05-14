Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $123.00 Average PT from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $146,617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 337.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,494,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

