Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paysafe

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $953.80 million, a PE ratio of -47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.