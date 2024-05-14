PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 575,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

