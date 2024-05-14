Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Insider Activity

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

