PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED opened at $0.97 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

