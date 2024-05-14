Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 2.5%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.32. 131,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 707,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

