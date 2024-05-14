Pembina Pipeline Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.29. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.