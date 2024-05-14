Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.67.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.62 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.87. The firm has a market cap of C$29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

