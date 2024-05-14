PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.
PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.96.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
