PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.96.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.86 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.