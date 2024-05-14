PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.35. 215,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,645. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

