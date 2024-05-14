Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CATX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.90.

CATX opened at 1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

