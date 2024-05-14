Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,006,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,794,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 15.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $634.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 117.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.