Phillip Bentley Acquires 125 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($186.82).
Mitie Group Stock Up 1.2 %
LON:MTO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120.40 ($1.51). 2,713,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.80 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.40 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.
