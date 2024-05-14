Phillip Bentley Acquires 125 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($186.82).

Mitie Group Stock Up 1.2 %

LON:MTO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120.40 ($1.51). 2,713,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.80 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.40 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

