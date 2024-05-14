Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 969 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,069 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $275.17. The stock had a trading volume of 333,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,650. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

View Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.