Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Open Text by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Open Text Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 190,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
