Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

