Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YCG LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 470,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

