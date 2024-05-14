Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $229,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 492.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 247,248 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 114,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,990 shares of company stock valued at $125,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

