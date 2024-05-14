Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $253,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $16,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after acquiring an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in StoneCo by 103.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 628,698 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after acquiring an additional 557,186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 266.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 461,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STNE shares. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of STNE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.