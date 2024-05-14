Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 15.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.64. The stock had a trading volume of 156,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,956. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

