Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 145,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,696. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

