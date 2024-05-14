Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $87,475,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $22,552,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,653,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 190,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,709. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

