Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,976,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.57. The stock had a trading volume of 558,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,746. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.22 and its 200 day moving average is $266.85. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.75 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

