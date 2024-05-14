Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,341 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 282,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296,716 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 377,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,282. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.87%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

