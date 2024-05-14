Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 156,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,010. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.71. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $233.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.