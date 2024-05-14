Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,222 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 556,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 91,177 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE EBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 741,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

