Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. 420,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

