Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

STT traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. 415,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,040. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

