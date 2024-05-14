Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TFC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 3,555,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

