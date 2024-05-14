Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 179.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MLM traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $604.61. 74,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,486. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.