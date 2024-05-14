Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 51.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AAON by 49.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 62.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 45.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

