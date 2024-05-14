Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
NYSE PHD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 8,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.81.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
