Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE PHD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 8,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

