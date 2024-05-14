Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,700. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

