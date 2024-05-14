Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,400,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,369,536.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 40,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,472 in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

