Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 42,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,042. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $66,239.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,725,979 shares in the company, valued at $19,348,224.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

