Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.58. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.