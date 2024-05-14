Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

