Piper Sandler Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $154.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

