Piper Sandler Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $190.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

MPC traded down $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 111.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

