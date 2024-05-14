Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Pixelworks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

PXLW stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

In related news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

