Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NYSE PLNT opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

