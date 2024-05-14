Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 78.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

