Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.04% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Insider Transactions at Plus Therapeutics

About Plus Therapeutics

In other Plus Therapeutics news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick bought 12,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $55,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

