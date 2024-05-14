Popcat (SOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $483.25 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $483.25 million and $117.39 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.48255606 USD and is up 25.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $97,479,643.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

