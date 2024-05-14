Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.95% of Post worth $264,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Post by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Stock Down 0.0 %

POST stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.17.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

