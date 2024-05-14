PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.84 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $39.84 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00128319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

