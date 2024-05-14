PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

PWSC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. 599,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,647,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

