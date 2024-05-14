Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRAX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $773.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 641,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 19.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,825,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

