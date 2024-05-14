Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 166 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 170.80 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,037.45). Company insiders own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

